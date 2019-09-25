Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holder Gibraltar Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $2.24 Million; Federated Investors (FII) Shareholder Rodgers Brothers Has Lowered Stake by $572,960

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 37,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 9,797 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $581,000, down from 47,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 873,639 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (FII) by 21.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 17,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 66,165 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, down from 84,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 95,634 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – FEDERATED WILL FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND AN EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – UPON CLOSING, FEDERATED WILL PAY £246 MLN (APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN) TO BTPS FOR A 60 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 23/05/2018 – With 10 percent of its enlarged capital offered in the initial public offering (IPO), Shenzhen-based FII would have a valuation of about $43 billion at listing; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in China IPO (Video); 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 15/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund; 05/04/2018 – SEBI TO INTRODUCE NEW SYSTEM FOR MONITORING CO. FII LIMITS; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.67 million for 10.20 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – S&P Slumps Despite Rising Oil Fueling Energy Rally – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wall Street drops after Saudi attacks, energy stocks spike – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 47,304 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Beddow Capital has invested 3.22% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). First Mercantile Company invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 1.04 million shares. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Amer Century Cos owns 1.37M shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors reported 0% stake. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Com invested in 0% or 4,657 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited owns 48,543 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Stifel invested in 136,564 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 5,383 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 113,755 were accumulated by Lord Abbett & Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold FII shares while 85 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 74.82 million shares or 0.12% less from 74.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Ag has 0.04% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 35,236 shares. Advisory Net Limited Company accumulated 685 shares. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 1.24M shares. Amer Intll Gru Incorporated holds 0.03% or 247,632 shares. Qs Investors Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 101,000 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0% or 13,409 shares. Citigroup owns 58,674 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc has 0.02% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 125,071 shares. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Inc has invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Raymond James Associates, Florida-based fund reported 29,639 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 5.44 million shares. Country Club Na invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 6,643 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 178,117 shares.

More notable recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Here’s why Federated Investors and Wilmington Trust are collaborating on CITs – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Federated Investors’ longtime corporate counsel dies at age 74 – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on July 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Federated Investors buying parts of PNC Capital Advisors for $52M – Pittsburgh Business Times” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Federated Investors: A Quality Trap? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Federated Investors, Inc. Launches Federated Hermes International Equity Fund – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $359.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,775 shares to 6,355 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).