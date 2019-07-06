Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holder Centre Asset Management Has Increased Position by $1.97 Million as Stock Price Declined; Csx (CSX) Share Value Rose While Davenport & Company Has Cut Its Stake

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Csx (CSX) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 4,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,151 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 63,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Csx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.4. About 2.02 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 28,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,960 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, up from 78,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.13. About 746,688 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $922.44M for 17.19 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 52,113 shares. Argent Co stated it has 32,245 shares. Harvest Incorporated has 8,850 shares. Moreover, Advantage Incorporated has 0.07% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 1,390 shares. Raymond James Na has 16,618 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd, New York-based fund reported 371,032 shares. Farmers Com stated it has 5,765 shares. 15,200 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Mngmt. 19,473 were reported by Everence Mngmt. Court Place Advsr Ltd has 2,668 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fincl Consulate Inc holds 0.38% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 11,130 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 4,561 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 609,499 shares in its portfolio. Ally Financial has invested 0.1% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 395,954 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $304.58 million activity.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bscl by 18,265 shares to 731,819 shares, valued at $15.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vtv (VTV) by 6,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Bsck.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank owns 11,056 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Old National Retail Bank In owns 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 6,111 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advisors invested in 0% or 4,456 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv holds 0% or 9,715 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust Tru Communication has invested 0.07% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 9,892 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 339,402 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 10.62 million shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Prudential Fincl Incorporated stated it has 100,560 shares. 9,556 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation. Utah Retirement owns 18,725 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 11,657 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Weiss Asset LP owns 27,231 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,617 activity.