Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $69.37 Million; Perceptive Advisors Position in Retrophin (RTRX) Lowered by $6.32 Million

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 90.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 1.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 100,426 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.02 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 6.03% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 1.79M shares traded or 4.25% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13 million, down from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $771.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.59% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $17.95. About 413,583 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 1,817 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 6.98 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings invested in 384,467 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0.04% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 813,727 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 14,312 shares. Raymond James Associates has invested 0.03% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Weiss Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.16% or 27,231 shares. 15,221 are owned by Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Brown Advisory owns 618,428 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Company owns 82,572 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Council holds 535,042 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 167,129 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Hudock Capital Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 32 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $9,617 activity.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 300,837 shares to 542,629 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited reported 134,200 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Magnetar Fincl Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Rock Springs Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Oak Ridge Limited Liability reported 263,596 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Emory University holds 1.76% or 110,627 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 9,911 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 33,994 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 67,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc reported 347,017 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Grp has 19,153 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Sphera Funds Management Limited accumulated 0.91% or 435,678 shares.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urovant Sciences Ltd by 240,000 shares to 865,359 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 413,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

