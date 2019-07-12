Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) EPS Estimated At $1.40; Trimble Navigation LTD (TRMB)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report $1.40 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 11.95% from last quarter’s $1.59 EPS. XEC’s profit would be $136.61M giving it 9.81 P/E if the $1.40 EPS is correct. After having $1.20 EPS previously, Cimarex Energy Co.’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.80% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 2.52 million shares traded or 66.19% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Trimble Navigation LTD (TRMB) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 160 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 126 decreased and sold stock positions in Trimble Navigation LTD. The investment managers in our database now have: 220.63 million shares, up from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Trimble Navigation LTD in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 105 Increased: 122 New Position: 38.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.91. About 872,361 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has risen 15.86% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 03/05/2018 – Rugby-Ireland winger Trimble to retire at the end of season; 10/04/2018 – Trimble and XAPT Partner to Deliver World Class Field Service Scheduling Solution for Equipment Dealers; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Adding to 2020 Non-GAAP Earnings; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ON MAY 15, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Trimble’s Forensics Solution Enables Efficient Data Collection for Crash and Crime Scene Investigators; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health lmagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects to Close Viewpoint Deal in 3; 13/03/2018 – Trimble Announces Call for Speakers for its 2018 Dimensions International User Conference

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.22 billion. The companyÂ’s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. It has a 38.52 P/E ratio. The Company’s Field Solutions segment provides guidance and positioning, and automated application systems; and information management solutions, as well as systems to collect authoritative field data.

Analysts await Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.44 per share. TRMB’s profit will be $122.68M for 22.87 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Trimble Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 6.41% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. for 112,595 shares. Agf Investments America Inc. owns 219,942 shares or 3.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Capital Inc. has 2.82% invested in the company for 422,831 shares. The Tennessee-based Reliant Investment Management Llc has invested 2.74% in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 320,800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold Cimarex Energy Co. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 181,847 shares. Beddow Capital Incorporated reported 86,838 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company accumulated 0.02% or 36,297 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt has 340,663 shares. Whittier Trust Co owns 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 75 shares. Fca Corp Tx has 0.83% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Aperio Gp Inc Ltd has 32,799 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. British Columbia Inv reported 122,011 shares. Hartford Inv Communications stated it has 11,037 shares. 14,474 are held by Mason Street Limited Liability Com. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 310 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 45,791 shares. Hudock Ltd Liability Corp reported 32 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity. STEWART LISA A bought 130 shares worth $9,617.

Among 8 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cimarex Energy had 18 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Susquehanna upgraded the stock to “Positive” rating in Friday, February 8 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, May 20. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.36 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved gas and oil reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. It has a 8.33 P/E ratio. The firm also owned interests in 3,094 net productive gas and oil wells.