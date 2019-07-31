Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) EPS Estimated At $1.22; 1832 Asset Management LP Raised By $25.75 Million Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding

1832 Asset Management Lp increased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 81.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp acquired 572,288 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 3.84%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 1.28 million shares with $58.41M value, up from 703,400 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $36.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.29. About 4.66M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES

Analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report $1.22 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 23.27% from last quarter’s $1.59 EPS. XEC’s profit would be $123.74 million giving it 10.46 P/E if the $1.22 EPS is correct. After having $1.20 EPS previously, Cimarex Energy Co.’s analysts see 1.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.31% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 1.64 million shares traded or 6.99% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS

Among 9 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 22 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 13. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Tuesday, July 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $6000 target. The rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 13. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Wednesday, February 13. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $56 target.

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) stake by 45,000 shares to 55 valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) stake by 745,918 shares and now owns 6.41M shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jackson Wealth Mngmt Llc has 0.14% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 12,307 shares. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 12,064 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Patten And Patten Inc Tn holds 0.03% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 5,482 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc owns 0.1% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 108,971 shares. The Kentucky-based Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Assetmark has 769 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.36% or 125,200 shares. Amer Grp Inc stated it has 0.06% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Washington Trust holds 0.16% or 59,560 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com invested in 64,612 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shelter Retirement Plan has 0.31% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 13,300 shares. 417,056 are held by Allen Inv Mngmt. Ally Fincl Inc reported 65,000 shares stake. Intl Ltd Ca accumulated 36,528 shares. First Foundation Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity. NOLAN PETER J bought 100,000 shares worth $4.30M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold Cimarex Energy Co. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 58,112 shares. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Glenmede Tru Comm Na holds 4,956 shares. Moreover, Grp One Trading L P has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 4,366 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 178,812 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.03% or 4,436 shares. 26,900 are held by Adams Natural Fund. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 339,402 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 20,215 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). King Luther Cap Mngmt owns 7,500 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Principal Fincl owns 1.62 million shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp has 55,773 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.18 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved gas and oil reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. It has a 7.75 P/E ratio. The firm also owned interests in 3,094 net productive gas and oil wells.