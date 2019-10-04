Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) EPS Estimated At $1.15; Snow Capital Management LP Has Lifted Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Position

Analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report $1.15 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.84 EPS change or 42.21% from last quarter’s $1.99 EPS. XEC’s profit would be $113.94 million giving it 9.95 P/E if the $1.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, Cimarex Energy Co.’s analysts see 40.24% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 792,935 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million

Snow Capital Management Lp increased Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) stake by 19.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Snow Capital Management Lp acquired 55,557 shares as Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)’s stock declined 21.66%. The Snow Capital Management Lp holds 344,663 shares with $31.76M value, up from 289,106 last quarter. Affiliated Managers Group Inc now has $3.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $75.86. About 329,668 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 05/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – DOES NOT EXPECT INDUSTRIAL ACTION TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMMISSIONING OF AMG MINERACAO’S FIRST LITHIUM CONCENTRATE PROCESSING PLANT; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Healey Has Been Diagnosed With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis; 29/05/2018 – Dutch metals group AMG temporarily shuts some Brazilian operations; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SOLUTION FOR SPENT-CATALYST MGMT; 29/05/2018 – AMG: NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $65 MLN UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – REG-AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Net $153M; 29/05/2018 – AMG REPORTS NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) stake by 30,060 shares to 69,500 valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) stake by 28,444 shares and now owns 35,986 shares. International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold AMG shares while 122 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 45.79 million shares or 0.50% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Cibc Asset Management holds 0% or 5,002 shares. Finance Advisers Ltd Com has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 32,720 shares. The California-based First Republic Investment Management has invested 0.03% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 17,911 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Benjamin F Edwards owns 65 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 25,813 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 202,286 shares. Brant Point Investment Ltd Llc stated it has 34,700 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 21,219 shares. Regions Financial Corp reported 6,893 shares stake. Fisher Asset Management Lc owns 25,658 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $584,906 activity. Shares for $584,906 were bought by Byrne Samuel T.

Among 7 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Cimarex Energy has $9000 highest and $5100 lowest target. $64.71’s average target is 41.41% above currents $45.76 stock price. Cimarex Energy had 18 analyst reports since May 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of XEC in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, August 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, September 20 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. M Partners maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Imperial Capital. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Monday, May 20 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. The company has market cap of $4.53 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved gas and oil reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. It has a 7.45 P/E ratio. The firm also owned interests in 3,094 net productive gas and oil wells.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold Cimarex Energy Co. shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Inv Mgmt Com Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Victory Capital Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 4.21M shares. Hilton Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 1,037 shares stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has 2.54 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moore Cap Management Lp reported 40,000 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp has 608,997 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur owns 2,906 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 19,274 shares in its portfolio. Old National Natl Bank In has 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Ameritas Ptnrs accumulated 1,817 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 13,247 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Incorporated reported 86 shares. Mason Street Advsrs stated it has 14,466 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.