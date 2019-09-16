Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Comparing side by side

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy Co. 59 2.08 N/A 6.62 7.66 VOC Energy Trust 5 6.71 N/A 0.75 7.38

In table 1 we can see Cimarex Energy Co. and VOC Energy Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. VOC Energy Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cimarex Energy Co. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cimarex Energy Co.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of VOC Energy Trust, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cimarex Energy Co. and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy Co. 0.00% 0% 0% VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 17.9% 17.9%

Risk and Volatility

Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1.28 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. VOC Energy Trust’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.83 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cimarex Energy Co. and VOC Energy Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy Co. 0 2 5 2.71 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Cimarex Energy Co.’s upside potential is 44.19% at a $69.14 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cimarex Energy Co. and VOC Energy Trust are owned by institutional investors at 97.8% and 16.6% respectively. About 0.1% of Cimarex Energy Co.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 26.2% are VOC Energy Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimarex Energy Co. 0.34% -15.62% -24.24% -33.65% -49.51% -17.81% VOC Energy Trust -4.18% 8.91% -9.69% 17.02% -4.68% 52.35%

For the past year Cimarex Energy Co. had bearish trend while VOC Energy Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Cimarex Energy Co. beats VOC Energy Trust.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.