Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) Comparing side by side

Both Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy Co. 60 1.82 N/A 6.62 7.66 Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.40 0.41

Table 1 demonstrates Cimarex Energy Co. and Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ultra Petroleum Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Cimarex Energy Co. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cimarex Energy Co. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Petroleum Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cimarex Energy Co. and Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy Co. 0.00% 0% 0% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cimarex Energy Co.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ultra Petroleum Corp. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Cimarex Energy Co. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cimarex Energy Co. and Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy Co. 0 3 5 2.63 Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Cimarex Energy Co.’s upside potential currently stands at 68.28% and an $71.13 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.8% of Cimarex Energy Co. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.8% of Ultra Petroleum Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Cimarex Energy Co.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Ultra Petroleum Corp. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimarex Energy Co. 0.34% -15.62% -24.24% -33.65% -49.51% -17.81% Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95%

For the past year Cimarex Energy Co. has stronger performance than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Cimarex Energy Co. beats Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.