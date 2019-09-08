Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Contrasting side by side

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy Co. 60 1.82 N/A 6.62 7.66 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 5.62 N/A 0.29 7.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cimarex Energy Co. and Pacific Coast Oil Trust. Pacific Coast Oil Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cimarex Energy Co. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Cimarex Energy Co. is currently more expensive than Pacific Coast Oil Trust, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy Co. 0.00% 0% 0% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.28 shows that Cimarex Energy Co. is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Pacific Coast Oil Trust is 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.09 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cimarex Energy Co. and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy Co. 0 3 5 2.63 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Cimarex Energy Co.’s upside potential currently stands at 68.28% and an $71.13 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.8% of Cimarex Energy Co. shares and 13.2% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares. About 0.1% of Cimarex Energy Co.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimarex Energy Co. 0.34% -15.62% -24.24% -33.65% -49.51% -17.81% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.92% 0% -4.35% 21.55% -9.09% 34.15%

For the past year Cimarex Energy Co. had bearish trend while Pacific Coast Oil Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Cimarex Energy Co. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.