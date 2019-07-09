Cimarex Energy Co (Put) (XEC) Holder Two Sigma Securities Upped Position by $579,600; As Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Stock Rose, Ariel Investments Has Lowered by $625,328 Its Position

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 2,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 134,976 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.68 million, down from 137,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $269.4. About 846,749 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (Put) (XEC) by 247.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 8,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $825,000, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 1.38 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Advisory LP reported 611 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Adams Natural Resources Fund holds 0.32% or 26,900 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Carmignac Gestion reported 160,212 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt has 5,295 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Financial stated it has 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 11,309 are owned by New Amsterdam Prtn Limited Ny. Dupont Cap owns 4,073 shares. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 335,064 shares. Natixis Advsr LP has 26,658 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP accumulated 165,908 shares. 148,771 are owned by Icon Advisers Incorporated. Essex Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 16,776 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 846 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (Call) (NYSE:STZ) by 48,800 shares to 20,500 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (Call) (NYSE:KMB) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,600 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:MRK).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,617 activity.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 25, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Energy Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Interest dims in Oklahoma’s once-promising shale play – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Chevron Could Be Eyeing These 4 Companies After Losing Anadarko Bid – 24/7 Wall St.” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Turns Bullish On Cimarex Energy, Says Permian Development Not Fully Reflected In Share Price – Benzinga” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 26.62 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nottingham has 0.08% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Dynamic Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 4,404 shares or 3.86% of its portfolio. Davis R M reported 119,002 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Apriem Advsr has 0.1% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 4,111 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Capital Counsel Ltd Liability Co New York has 6.38% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 360,891 shares. Orleans La accumulated 14,265 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 106,703 shares. Legal And General Pcl holds 0.39% or 2.84M shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca reported 26,910 shares or 2.58% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 0.11% or 42,630 shares in its portfolio. Personal Capital Advsr Corp stated it has 0.56% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). American Grp stated it has 174,980 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.25% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trump China tariffs could cost billions for consumers – retailer study – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 9 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “India gold tax hikes add unexpected headwind to price rally – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ecopetrol (EC) Eyes $2.4B Cost Cuts in the 2019-2023 Period – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nokia Corp. Adr (NYSE:NOK) by 544,553 shares to 21.61M shares, valued at $123.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc. by 447,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 643,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc..