Cim Upped Position in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR); As Union Bankshares New (UBSH) Stock Rose, Ejf Capital Has Increased by $2.60 Million Its Stake

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (UBSH) by 354.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 81,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 104,317 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 22,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has declined 13.42% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.85% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS HAS TOTAL EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 120 BLN RUPEES TO BORROWER REFERRED TO NCLT BY RBI IN TWO LISTS; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC UBN.LG – FY 2017 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 66.7 BLN NAIRA VS 65.0 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 08/03/2018 – DIRECT INSURANCE SAYS IT ISN’T MULLING PURCHASE OF UNION BANK; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS PROVISION ON NCLT CASES HAS IMPROVED TO 60 PCT; 04/05/2018 – UBSH:UNION BANK & TRUST PRESIDENT ROLE CHANGE ON HEALTH CONCERN; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Union Bank of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 10/04/2018 – Union Bank & Trust Announces Acquisition Of Outfitter Advisors; 24/05/2018 – INDIA’S CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.52 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.29 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA – DIVERGENCE IN PROVISIONING AS OF MARCH 31, 2017 WAS 10.14 BLN RUPEES; 10/05/2018 – Union Bank of India posts loss in fourth quarter

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $131.18. About 413,345 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $272.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,540 shares to 7,040 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 4,700 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv, California-based fund reported 496,029 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 169,858 shares. Oak Assoc Limited Oh owns 7,905 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Ser Inc reported 48,828 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,343 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 95,481 shares. Ameritas Partners Incorporated invested 0.01% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 7,401 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 4,477 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication owns 212 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 398,329 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corp holds 0% or 9,320 shares in its portfolio. Maine-based Vigilant Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 1.83% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). London Co Of Virginia stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH).