Cim Upped Intuit (INTU) Holding by $737,325; Southwest Airls Co. (LUV) Shareholder Kopp Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake

Cim Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 199.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 2,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 4,244 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, up from 1,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $269.05. About 762,574 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co. (LUV) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 11,188 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $568,000, down from 17,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 2.31M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 01/05/2018 – Trump Lauds Southwest Airlines Crew for Engine Failure Response; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Plane Flying From New York to Dallas Forced to Make Emergency Landing in Philadelphia Tuesday; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SEES HAWAII SERVICE AS EARLY AS END OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Returns Value To Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CONFIRMS ACCIDENT INVOLVING FLIGHT 1380; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS NEW JETS COULD BE ADDITIONS, REPLACEMENTS; 16/05/2018 – LUV: BLADES FOUND WITH `COATING ANOMALIES’ SENT FOR CLOSER LOOK; 17/04/2018 – Newsweek: Breaking: Southwest flight makes emergency landing after reported engine fire; 26/04/2018 – Southwest CEO: No Fatigue, Cracks Found in Initial Engine Inspections

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $563.37M for 12.73 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo accumulated 348,904 shares. Fred Alger Inc reported 107 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 9,607 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. American Investment Advsr Limited Company holds 1.63% or 41,259 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 21,291 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hartline has invested 0.23% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cordasco holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 800 shares. 6,513 were reported by Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Financial Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 16,031 shares. Tributary Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 9,400 shares. Moreover, First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division has 0.08% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 10,386 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 325,900 were reported by Pggm Invests. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur Company reported 0.27% stake. Finemark Savings Bank Trust has 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 903 shares. The Colorado-based Shine Advisory Services has invested 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Victory Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Sandy Spring Comml Bank has 0.02% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 738 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsr Incorporated has 0.25% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). First Republic Investment Mgmt accumulated 31,209 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital has invested 0.15% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). North Star Asset Mngmt invested in 1.11% or 54,586 shares. Moreover, Jasper Ridge Partners Limited Partnership has 0.37% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 98 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 517,504 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cypress Funds holds 176,000 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 84,984 shares. Amer Money Management Limited Com holds 12,427 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio.