Cim Trimmed Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Cim Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 59.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cim Llc sold 1,647 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Cim Llc holds 1,134 shares with $280,000 value, down from 2,781 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $249.56B valuation. The stock increased 4.98% or $12.33 during the last trading session, reaching $259.81. About 2.75M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth

Among 2 analysts covering CNO Financial (NYSE:CNO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CNO Financial had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) on Wednesday, February 13 with "Buy" rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with "Buy".

The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.41. About 104,901 shares traded. CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has declined 16.73% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CNO News: 13/03/2018 – CNO WON’T EXTEND BANKERS LIFE FIELDHOUSE NAMING RIGHTS PAST ’19; 25/04/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $27.59; 05/03/2018 – DoD – US Navy: CNO Visits USS Arlington; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 22/04/2018 – DJ CNO Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNO); 09/05/2018 – CNO Financial Group Names New Chairman Of The Board And Announces Increase To Quarterly Dividend And Results Of Annual Shareholders Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Navy Announces 2017 CNO Environmental Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 44C; 09/05/2018 – CNO FINL GROUP NAMES NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD & REPORTS BOOST TO Q; 09/05/2018 – CNO Financial Raises Dividend to 10c

CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.63 billion. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes Medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive and traditional life insurance, fixed annuities, and long-term care insurance products; and Medicare advantage and prescription drug plan products through various distribution and marketing agreements.

More notable recent CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “S&P and Fitch Upgrade CNO Financial Group – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CNO Financial Names Tim Bischof Chief Risk Officer – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CNO Financial Announces Three Actuarial Appointments – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $3.08 million was sold by BURKE RICHARD T. $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.33 billion for 18.72 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Optum exec will become new UnitedHealthcare CEO – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $310 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17.

