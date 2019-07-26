Cim Trimmed Its Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $405,162; Novartis Ag (NVS) Stake Held by Lafleur & Godfrey Llc

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 17,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,916 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 50,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $92.97. About 1.19 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Novartis India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 09/04/2018 – Novartis enters deal to acquire gene therapy company AveXis for $8.7 billion; 28/03/2018 – Tasigna Lawsuits Mount, as Plaintiff in Washington State Accuses Novartis of Failing to Warn that Leukemia Drug Had Been Linked; 27/03/2018 – Glaxo in $13 Billion Consumer Push as Novartis Bets on New Drugs; 10/04/2018 – Biotech resurrects a long faded Novartis cancer drug star, using a biomarker strategy to push ahead $NVS; 09/04/2018 – Wowza — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $218; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CFO SAYS SAYS HAS THE SIZE, THERAPEUTIC AREAS THAT NOVARTIS NEEDS TO BE SUCCESSFUL, SEES NO “DOMINO EFFECT” OF OTHER DRUG DEALS THAT WOULD FORCE NOVARTIS INTO LARGE-SCALE; 10/05/2018 – Cohen was originally contracted to consult with Novartis on health-care policy issues, including ones related to Obamacare; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS ALCON STRATEGIC REVIEW IS ON TRACK WITH ACTION NOT EXPECTED BEFORE FIRST HALF OF 2019

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 1,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,134 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 2,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $252.23. About 2.01 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (NYSE:VAR) by 5,605 shares to 100,049 shares, valued at $14.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 6,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,504 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc Com (NASDAQ:CPRT).

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA accepts Novartis’ application for sickle cell med crizanlizumab – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novartis And Tropifexor In PBC – With Market Assessment – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Potential Catalysts That Could Send Tilray Shares Soaring – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Novartis: A Transformation Story Not To Miss In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Invest Ltd Co has 11,414 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Westover Cap Advsrs Lc reported 14,703 shares stake. Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 30,749 shares. Liberty Cap Mgmt owns 16,305 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bank reported 2,323 shares. 7,972 are held by Cibc Financial Bank Usa. C M Bidwell Associates Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 146 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj accumulated 921,417 shares. First Manhattan has 273,349 shares. Hartline Inv holds 0.39% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 5,978 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.14% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 93,532 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 343,703 shares. Fort Point Partners Limited Liability invested in 1,372 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,625 shares. Rockland, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,940 shares.