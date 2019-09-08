Cim Stake in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Boosted as Share Price Rose; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Share Price Declined While Ci Investments Has Decreased by $7.61 Million Its Stake

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $113.71. About 328,357 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 111,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 524,800 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.93 million, down from 636,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $62.25. About 2.32 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,296 shares to 233,690 shares, valued at $275.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 64,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,692 shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $646.07M for 14.28 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Ltd Company reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 418,203 are held by Comerica State Bank. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0.16% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 21,832 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Capital City Fl holds 0.5% or 17,144 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 28,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.06% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc reported 3,122 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 2.05 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc owns 1.55 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1,947 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 9.44 million shares. Grand Jean, California-based fund reported 4,550 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated has 973,679 shares. Eastern Bank & Trust owns 48,219 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio.

