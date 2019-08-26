Cim Raised By $1.25 Million Its Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position; Gilat Satellite Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares (GILT) Sellers Increased By 130.56% Their Shorts

Cim Llc increased Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) stake by 386.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cim Llc acquired 10,526 shares as Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Cim Llc holds 13,246 shares with $1.58 million value, up from 2,720 last quarter. Cyberark Software Ltd now has $4.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $115.8. About 71,248 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M

Gilat Satellite Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GILT) had an increase of 130.56% in short interest. GILT’s SI was 8,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 130.56% from 3,600 shares previously. With 14,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Gilat Satellite Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GILT)’s short sellers to cover GILT’s short positions. The SI to Gilat Satellite Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.02%. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 2,163 shares traded. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) has declined 1.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GILT News: 12/03/2018 – Gilat Launches Complete Dual Band Aero Terminal for Commercial In-flight Connectivity; 15/05/2018 – Altshuler Shaham Buys New 1.2% Position in Gilat; 08/03/2018 GILAT: ALTICE PORTUGAL PICKS GILAT FOR SATELLITE BACKHAULING; 08/03/2018 – GILAT SATELLITE SAYS GILAT’S VSATS TO BE DEPLOYED TO BACK UP ALTICE PORTUGAL CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Altice Portugal Selects Gilat to Support Backhauling to Critical Communications; 08/03/2018 – GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD – ALTICE PORTUGAL SELECTS CO TO SUPPORT BACKHAULING TO CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS; 15/05/2018 – GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD – REITERATED MANAGEMENT OBJECTIVES FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Gilat Satelitte 1Q EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 – Gilat Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report; 15/05/2018 – Gilat Satelitte 1Q Rev $67.4M

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication network solutions and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $454.06 million. The firm designs, makes, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. It has a 22.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals.

