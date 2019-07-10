Cim Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Cut by $405,162; As Scotts Miracle (SMG) Shares Rose, Earnest Partners Upped by $1.52 Million Its Stake

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 1,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,134 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 2,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $247.47. About 729,484 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 19,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.24 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $99.17. About 84,853 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMG); 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro to Buy Hydroponic-Products Distributor Sunlight Supply — Deal Digest; 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 19/03/2018 FLOWR, SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO UNIT HAWTHORNE IN R&D ALLIANCE

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Fell 42.6% in 2018 – The Motley Fool” on January 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Scotts® Extends Partnership With Major League Baseball – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 5 Most Profitable Pot Stocks on the Planet – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (NYSE:PBR) by 43,707 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $18.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Comm Corp by 2,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,622 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 695,056 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 13,167 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.4% or 53,544 shares. Cordasco Network accumulated 0.02% or 300 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 14,554 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Wellington Shields Co Ltd Llc has 3,670 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The California-based Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Private Advisor Group Limited Company owns 4,834 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Natl Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 4,216 shares. 732,100 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0% or 581 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc stated it has 56,039 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $7.02 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $3.41 million were sold by Hagedorn Partnership – L.P. on Monday, January 14. On Monday, February 4 the insider HAGEDORN KATHERINE LITTLEFIELD sold $197,397.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. BURKE RICHARD T sold 15,000 shares worth $3.91 million. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M. 5,000 shares valued at $1.33 million were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sectoral Asset Management Inc stated it has 34,488 shares. Putnam Invests Lc reported 1.81M shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. S R Schill & Associate, a Washington-based fund reported 4,751 shares. Capital Research Global Investors owns 17.86M shares. Moneta Gp Investment Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bell Retail Bank invested 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Paragon Cap Limited holds 1,200 shares. Cap Guardian invested in 1.01% or 306,830 shares. Highland Management Limited Com stated it has 33,973 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Limited has 341,659 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 184,983 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Abrams Bison Invs Ltd invested 21.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dsc Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,952 shares. Lincoln reported 0.05% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co reported 0.13% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).