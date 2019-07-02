Cim Lowered Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by $459,370; Vident Investment Advisory Position in Costco Whsl New (COST) Has Cut by $3.27 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 647 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.04M, down from 21,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $720.26. About 234,182 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to close Denver, New York offices and move headquarters to Southern California; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: DELIVERY SALES INCREASING AT `RAPID PACE’; 24/05/2018 – Forget the counter. Chipotle is adding drive-thru lanes to some of its new locations; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Taps Outback Steakhouse Veteran to Help Burnish Image; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 80.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 13,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,333 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $807,000, down from 16,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $264.62. About 830,384 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 26.15 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv invested in 2,550 shares. Voya Lc reported 302,185 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 2.67% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Inv holds 13,021 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Strs Ohio has invested 0.44% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 833 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk, Japan-based fund reported 406,961 shares. Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.43% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 421,153 shares. Aristotle Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company has 8,776 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability reported 11,965 shares. Conning Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited owns 1.1% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 39,350 shares.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 16,370 shares to 47,118 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $395,827 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W, worth $727,935.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Huntington Retail Bank has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Waddell And Reed invested in 0.54% or 309,610 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 3,763 shares. Maplelane Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Maple Capital holds 1.12% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 6,703 shares. Maverick owns 67,110 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund holds 0.08% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 484 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Shamrock Asset Limited accumulated 100 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny has invested 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). American Century Companies holds 0.31% or 430,242 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 6,736 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,634 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity accumulated 0.05% or 11,995 shares.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 EPS, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54 million for 48.67 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.