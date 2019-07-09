Cim Lowered Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Position by $459,370 as Stock Value Rose; Loeb Partners Increased Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO)

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 647 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.04M, down from 21,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $6.54 during the last trading session, reaching $742.26. About 202,516 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – HIRED CHRIS BRANDT AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management, LLC Exits Position in Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – Drive-Thrus? Franchising? It’s All On Chipotle’s Table Now; 23/04/2018 – Chipotle Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q EPS $2.13; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 450 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.39 million, up from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 11.61M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Landscape Lc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 5 are owned by Ent Fincl Services. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.62% or 175,676 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advisors stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Trillium Asset stated it has 5,634 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Adage Capital Grp Ltd accumulated 29,283 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd has 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 50 shares. Maplelane Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 59,867 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0.46% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). The New York-based Two Sigma Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 2 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $98.32 million activity. Another trade for 80,000 shares valued at $58.09 million was sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P..

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 earnings per share, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54M for 50.15 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Darden Restaurants: New Acquisition Can’t Dampen A Promising Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chipotle Mexican Grill Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chipotle Shares Are Soaring, But Some Analysts Remain Bearish – Benzinga” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UGI Corporation’s Transformative Moves – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Passes On Chipotle For Domino’s – Benzinga” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10M and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 100 shares to 800 shares, valued at $78.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,450 shares, and cut its stake in Tegna Inc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.