Cim Lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake by $459,370; Nuwave Investment Management Has Upped Position in Agilent Technologies (A) as Valuation Declined

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 7717.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 4,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 5,003 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, up from 64 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $68.64. About 1.80 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN, FOR $105M; 07/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies To Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR $105 MLN; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 04/04/2018 – Agilent and BioTek Join Forces to Create an Integrated Metabolic Analysis and Imaging Platform

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 647 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 21,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.04 million, down from 21,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $817.9. About 460,832 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: DELIVERY SALES INCREASING AT `RAPID PACE’; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, CHIPOTLE WILL CLOSE ITS DENVER AND NEW YORK CITY OFFICES; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 130 TO 150 NEW RESTAURANT OPENINGS IN FY 2018; 07/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $395 FROM $350; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Won’t Cut Prices or Introduce Combo Meals; Not ‘Playing That Game’; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE HASN’T BEEN CONTACTED BY ANY HEALTH OFFICIALS; 14/03/2018 – CMG Pharmaceutical Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Chipotle, Costco, Exxon, Netflix, Qualcomm, Ulta, US Bancorp and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chipotle Warns Of Potential Impact From Mexican Tariffs – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): Choice Equities Capital Management Says New Management is Doing a Good Job – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 65.96 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 4,279 shares to 997 shares, valued at $182,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38 shares, and cut its stake in British American Tob (NYSEMKT:BTI).

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:A) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A): Earnings Expected To Remain Subdued – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AutoNation Delivers Q2 Beat, But Surprises With Management Change – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.