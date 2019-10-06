Cim Lowered Biogen (BIIB) Position as Stock Rose; Alethea Capital Management Boosted Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $609,000 as Shares Rose

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 14,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 13,562 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 28,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $224. About 1.04M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $786,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 2.69M shares traded or 0.94% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 6.80 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $290.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,083 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $10.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

