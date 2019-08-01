Cim Investment Mangement Upped Its Wal (WMT) Holding by $450,371; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder America First Investment Advisors Raised Position by $822,375 as Market Valuation Declined

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 3.66M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 4,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 11,773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 7,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $111.93. About 1.30 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 24/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart sees Flipkart as key to atone for missteps in China; 24/05/2018 – UK’s Sainsbury’s tweaks pay proposals after staff pressure; 28/05/2018 – CONFEDERATION OF ALL INDIA TRADERS-STRONGLY OBJECTED MERGER OF TWO COMPANIES; WALMART WILL CREATE AN UNFAIR COMPETITION & UNEVEN LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 10/05/2018 – Alphabet is in talks to invest in Indian ecommerce company Flipkart alongside Walmart, sources familiar with the deal tell CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Factor Daily: Walmart to buy 73% of Flipkart for up to $16 bn; Alphabet might put in $3 bn; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Softbank chief confirms deal to sell Flipkart to Walmart; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Murder suspect went shopping at Walmart during 2-day police standoff; 10/05/2018 – Walmart gears up for global deals spree; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Expects Walmart’s Leverage to Increase About a Half Turn More Than Previously Projected for the Coming Fiscal Year; 02/04/2018 – Baystreet.ca: Wal-Mart Buys Humana

