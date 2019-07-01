Cim Investment Mangement Upped Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Valuation Rose; Apple (AAPL) Stake Boosted by David R Rahn & Associates Inc

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 2,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,482 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 13,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $201.03. About 18.94M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – TODAY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS SMALL FORMAT POUCH ASSETS IN NELSON TO NZ APPLE PRODUCTS LIMITED; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Financial and Federal 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 10/05/2018 – ? Apple scraps Irish data […]; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3D sensing race; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for iPhones, Bloomberg reports. via @cnbctech; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299; 02/05/2018 – Five charts that show Apple is returning more cash than any company ever

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 5,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,083 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 25,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $135.17. About 12.72M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 2,487 shares to 1,977 shares, valued at $391,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 3,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,541 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 64,876 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt accumulated 365,961 shares or 3.84% of the stock. Greenwood Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 111,134 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation accumulated 91,502 shares or 2.53% of the stock. Marsico Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Colorado-based fund reported 652,121 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 3.11 million shares or 3.6% of all its holdings. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Lc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Citadel Limited Liability Corporation invested in 642,475 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Altavista Wealth Mgmt holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 76,502 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Ltd has 2,200 shares. 1.46M are owned by Eagle Asset Management. First Mercantile Trust has invested 1.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ionic Capital Management Ltd holds 3,540 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 9,811 were accumulated by Autus Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs Communication holds 8,470 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.