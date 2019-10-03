Cim Investment Mangement Trimmed Its American Int’l Grp (AIG) Holding by $411,916 as Share Price Rose; As Select Med Hldgs (SEM) Shares Rose, Healthcor Management LP Increased by $6.07 Million Its Position

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Select Med Hldgs Corp (SEM) by 67.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 404,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.56% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.95 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Select Med Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 5,833 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 16.92% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Net $33.7M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Edwards Life; 07/05/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Rev $1.25B; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 Adj EPS 97c-Adj EPS $1.12; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Select Medical Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEM); 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.93 TO $1.08

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in American Int’l Grp Inc (AIG) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 7,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 8,493 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $453,000, down from 16,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in American Int’l Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.43. About 84,360 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold SEM shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 98.32 million shares or 5.50% less from 104.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 146,896 shares to 255,944 shares, valued at $41.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 890,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 578,300 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $273.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 3,304 shares to 55,593 shares, valued at $10.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 7,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Cl A.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40M for 12.72 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.