Cim Investment Mangement Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Upped by $356,425 as Valuation Declined; Kings Point Capital Management Raised Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) as Market Valuation Rose

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 2,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 21,085 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 18,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $217.16. About 2.29 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 86.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 6,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 14,543 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 7,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 5.34 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advsr stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 16,627 were accumulated by Dumont And Blake Invest Advisors Ltd. Moreover, Birch Hill Inv Advsr Llc has 1.82% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 444,097 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.93% or 105,968 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity has 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 282,483 shares. Rmb Capital Management Lc reported 12,852 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company has 185,046 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, California-based fund reported 644,845 shares. Truepoint Inc has 43,945 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc owns 101.20M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Meritage Portfolio has invested 0.38% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd invested in 598,047 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 154,875 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa holds 11,409 shares.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf (EFA) by 9,276 shares to 119,332 shares, valued at $7.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 4,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,403 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,799 shares to 160,707 shares, valued at $8.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 2,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,439 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NYSE:NWL).