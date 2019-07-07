Cim Investment Mangement Position in Adobe Systems (ADBE) Lifted by $931,000 as Stock Value Rose; Orinda Asset Management Cut Holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) as Stock Rose

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) by 61.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 47,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $474,000, down from 77,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 985,225 shares traded. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has risen 0.62% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical IVR News: 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco US HYFA Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 23/04/2018 – INVESCO GLOBAL STRATEGIST KRISTINA HOOPER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 26/04/2018 – Invesco `Pounding the Table’ No More as Commodity ETFs Surge; 29/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 02/04/2018 – Invesco Advisers Announces Officer Changes for all Invesco Closed-End Funds; 10/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Goes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Dynamic US: Net Asset Value(s); 02/04/2018 – Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends; 03/05/2018 – Invesco Mortgage 1Q EPS 37c

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 110.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,665 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 3,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.87 million shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc by 77,671 shares to 193,771 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14,332 activity. $5,308 worth of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) was bought by Phegley Richard Lee Jr. on Thursday, January 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold IVR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 84.42 million shares or 18.36% more from 71.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl Corp accumulated 2,072 shares. The New York-based Rothschild And Asset Management Us has invested 0.07% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). 3,835 are owned by Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Missouri-based Parkside Fin Bancorp & has invested 0% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Rhumbline Advisers holds 379,373 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0% or 81,908 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus holds 37,700 shares. Bailard Incorporated owns 19,200 shares. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0.01% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Willingdon Wealth has invested 0% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 1.40M shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 47,311 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP accumulated 0% or 111,703 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. 139,834 shares were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU, worth $34.32M. $6.00 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay. $4.95M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M. $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. 13,804 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $3.45M were sold by Morris Donna. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M.

