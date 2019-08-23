Cim Investment Mangement Lowered Its Stake in Equinix (EQIX) as Stock Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose, Junto Capital Management LP Raised by $8.45 Million Its Stake

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc. (EQIX) by 48.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 1,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 1,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 3,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $549.42. About 244,486 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 44,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 302,427 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.03M, up from 258,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 4.71M shares traded or 17.34% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Guardian Trust reported 120,005 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability invested in 21,165 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc holds 0.12% or 294,385 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors accumulated 185,620 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 2,305 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0.05% or 398,589 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Tensile Management Ltd Llc owns 7.06% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 111,087 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 0.06% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 80,497 shares. Parkside Bankshares And invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Carroll Assocs reported 33 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 19,800 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 20,700 shares. Cap Ca has invested 0.23% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Texas-based Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,725 shares to 14,543 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are REITs the Hottest Stocks of 2019? – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Public Storage (PSA) Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “American Tower’s (AMT) Q2 AFFO Beats Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Funds to Benefit From Robust Home Sales – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs Pwr reported 0.73% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dnb Asset Management As reported 134,992 shares stake. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Llc holds 2.81% or 54,307 shares in its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.9% or 7,519 shares. First Dallas Securities owns 6,397 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. First Midwest Natl Bank Division reported 0.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Oarsman Incorporated, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,492 shares. Cincinnati Insur accumulated 226,446 shares. Bowling Lc has invested 1.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sandhill Capital Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.13% stake. Ashfield Cap Prtn Lc accumulated 81,940 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 2.27% or 72,269 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors owns 2,005 shares. Thomasville Bank & Trust invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 163,743 were reported by Roffman Miller Assoc Inc Pa.