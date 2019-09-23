Cim Investment Mangement Lowered Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Position; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Upped Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) stake by 2.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd acquired 79,354 shares as Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 3.21M shares with $429.94M value, up from 3.13 million last quarter. Microsoft Corp. now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $139.37. About 7.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased Churchill Downs (CHDN) stake by 67.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 5,257 shares as Churchill Downs (CHDN)’s stock rose 20.61%. The Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 2,576 shares with $296,000 value, down from 7,833 last quarter. Churchill Downs now has $4.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $123.78. About 65,340 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 6.41% above currents $139.37 stock price. Microsoft had 25 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, April 25. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, July 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha holds 437,305 shares. Argent Mngmt Ltd owns 1.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 210,572 shares. Invesco has invested 3.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Steadfast Capital Limited Partnership reported 5.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 3.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bsw Wealth Prtnrs owns 7,503 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.45% or 43,250 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Inv Counselors holds 1.07% or 67,676 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 3.33% or 191,944 shares in its portfolio. Dumont And Blake Invest Advsrs Lc holds 2.15% or 38,560 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 363,284 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs stated it has 71,821 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rhode Island-based Compton Capital Ri has invested 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased Restaurant Brands International Inc. stake by 162,539 shares to 2.78M valued at $193.72M in 2019Q2. It also reduced United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) stake by 60,566 shares and now owns 3.52 million shares. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) was reduced too.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf (EFA) stake by 9,838 shares to 129,170 valued at $8.49M in 2019Q2. It also upped Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 6,609 shares and now owns 12,385 shares. Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) was raised too.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Gaming Stocks We’re Watching Closely Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Strategic Update Regarding Arlington International Racecourse – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Rivers Casino Waukegan Offers the Most Tax Revenue Plus $90 Million For Local Charities – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs invests in northern Kentucky thoroughbred circuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.