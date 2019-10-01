Cim Investment Mangement Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $760,494; Dodge & Cox Has Trimmed Its Home Depot Inc/The (HD) Stake

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 18.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cim Investment Mangement Inc acquired 5,718 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 36,801 shares with $4.93 million value, up from 31,083 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 17.49M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference

Dodge & Cox decreased Home Depot Inc/The (HD) stake by 7.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox analyzed 4,435 shares as Home Depot Inc/The (HD)'s stock rose 7.49%. The Dodge & Cox holds 53,570 shares with $11.14 million value, down from 58,005 last quarter. Home Depot Inc/The now has $253.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $231.08. About 3.24M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased American Int’l Grp Inc (NYSE:AIG) stake by 7,772 shares to 8,493 valued at $453,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wal (NYSE:WMT) stake by 4,423 shares and now owns 7,350 shares. Rite Aid Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alleghany De holds 1.49M shares or 10.34% of its portfolio. First Western Cap Mngmt Com reported 2,485 shares. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership invested in 76.66M shares. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.28 million shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 1.65% or 35,000 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc owns 354,667 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 3.34% stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has invested 2.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Regions Corp invested in 1.60 million shares. Advsrs Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 27,934 shares. 281,573 were reported by Huber Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Investment Serv reported 55,621 shares. Cap Guardian Tru has invested 1.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Salley Associate accumulated 4.24% or 209,893 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 9.09% above currents $137.07 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

Dodge & Cox increased Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 2.35 million shares to 20.55 million valued at $1.01 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 260,692 shares and now owns 115.00 million shares. National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mengis Capital Inc owns 23,976 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Papp L Roy holds 0.86% or 26,380 shares. Colony Limited Liability Co reported 0.29% stake. Moreover, Kings Point Capital has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,047 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 568 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has invested 0.45% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boys Arnold & Co Incorporated has 49,414 shares. Sunbelt Securities reported 5,543 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Alberta Invest Management Corporation holds 0.14% or 76,500 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 142,183 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 287,484 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Oarsman Cap Inc stated it has 1,492 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.92 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.