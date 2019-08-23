Cim Investment Mangement Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $617,058; Tcr2 Therapeutics (TCRR) Shorts Increased By 13.08%

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 20.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cim Investment Mangement Inc acquired 5,274 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 31,083 shares with $3.67 million value, up from 25,809 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 8.85 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) had an increase of 13.08% in short interest. TCRR’s SI was 187,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.08% from 165,900 shares previously. With 28,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s short sellers to cover TCRR’s short positions. The SI to Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc’s float is 2.25%. The stock increased 6.16% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 17,375 shares traded. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. TCR2 Therapeutics has $37 highest and $1600 lowest target. $28’s average target is 66.67% above currents $16.8 stock price. TCR2 Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company has market cap of $400.67 million. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-220, a TRuC-T cell that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; TC-310, a dual TRuC-T cells targeting both CD19 and CD22; and TC-410, a dual TRuC-T cell targeting both mesothelin and MUC16.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.83% above currents $135.56 stock price. Microsoft had 28 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22. Canaccord Genuity maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush.