Cim Investment Mangement Lifted Amgen (AMGN) Position By $452,466; CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP CA (CCBC) Shorts Down By 83.33%

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 69.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cim Investment Mangement Inc acquired 2,394 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 5,833 shares with $1.11M value, up from 3,439 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $124.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $207.28. About 324,773 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion

CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP CA (OTCMKTS:CCBC) had a decrease of 83.33% in short interest. CCBC's SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 83.33% from 600 shares previously.

Among 9 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Amgen Inc has $24000 highest and $20200 lowest target. $216.44’s average target is 4.42% above currents $207.28 stock price. Amgen Inc had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, August 13. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 27. The company was initiated on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12 with “Market Perform”. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Citigroup upgraded Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Thursday, May 23. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $20500 target. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, June 21. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased Aptiv Plc stake by 12,598 shares to 4,194 valued at $333,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf (EFA) stake by 9,276 shares and now owns 119,332 shares. Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) was reduced too.

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services. The company has market cap of $13.60 million. The firm offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 11.82 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial loan products, such as lines of credit, letters of credit, term loans and equipment loans, commercial real estate loans, accounts receivable financing, factoring, equipment leasing, and other working capital financing; auto, home equity and home improvement lines of credit, and personal lines of credit; and real estate loan products comprising construction loans, lot loans, residential real estate brokerage, commercial real estate conduit sales, mini-perm commercial real estates, and home mortgages.