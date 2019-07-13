Cim Investment Mangement Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT); United Nat Foods (UNFI) Share Value Declined While Redwood Capital Management Raised Its Position

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 23.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 70,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 370,364 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $506.49M market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 640,586 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 5,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,083 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 25,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 29,300 shares to 875,000 shares, valued at $36.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 2.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 743,000 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 79,157 shares. Qs Investors Llc accumulated 89,550 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Investments holds 0% or 9,256 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 219,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 19,680 shares. Quantitative Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Lumina Fund Management Limited Com owns 16,700 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Nomura holds 0% or 14,057 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Lc reported 67,982 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 49,305 shares. 37,658 are held by Jefferies Ltd Llc. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). 22,871 are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Md.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,461 shares to 1,451 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Smcap 600 (IJR) by 10,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,142 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.