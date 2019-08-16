Cim Investment Mangement Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT); First American Bank Has Trimmed Its Position in Intel Com (INTC) by $301,199

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 5,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 31,083 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 25,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $136.01. About 8.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild

First American Bank decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 5,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 182,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, down from 187,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 7.66 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 07/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford Discusses Reforms for Security Clearance in Open Intel Hearing; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 09/03/2018 – Intel considers bid for Broadcom: Dow Jones, citing; 20/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE NEWSER ON RUSSIA HACK FINDINGS: LIVE; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.86 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oppenheimer Developing Markets (ODVYX) by 46,437 shares to 282,984 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,823 shares to 19,219 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.