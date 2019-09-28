Cim Investment Mangement Increases Position in Exelon (EXC); As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Lowered Position

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 185 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,345 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33 million, down from 3,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84 million shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 23/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribe; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 01/05/2018 – Surviving Amazon and the Technology a Danish CEO Says Can Do It; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- FROM WEDNESDAY, PRIME MEMBER BENEFITS EXPAND TO ADDITIONAL 121 WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES ACROSS 12 STATES, INCLUDING COLORADO AND TEXAS; 29/03/2018 – If Trump wants to take a shot at Amazon, there’s a potential billion-dollar deal staring him right in the face; 15/03/2018 – The fair competition rules anticipated neither the e-commerce boom nor the rise of Amazon Japan; 18/04/2018 – Ivanhoe Targets Warehouses to Boost Assets 33% in Amazon Era; 15/05/2018 – Amazon isn’t the only business in Seattle that is against the new tax (although they ARE Seattle’s biggest employer). Local venture capitalists, startup founders and other big company CEOs wrote an open letter on @Medium against it; 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 106.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 9,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 18,340 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $879,000, up from 8,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 4.30 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION FILES TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION; 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 3 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whitnell & Co owns 1,082 shares. Tompkins Corp has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Argi Ltd Llc stated it has 19,503 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.47 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Lc reported 12,288 shares. Pennsylvania Company has 0.05% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 26,006 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd reported 7,815 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited reported 16,700 shares stake. Barnett & Com accumulated 0.01% or 240 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department holds 0% or 250 shares. Cim Inv Mangement reported 18,340 shares stake. 35,800 are owned by Paradigm Asset Management Company Ltd Liability Corporation. Cornerstone Investment Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 7,806 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). D E Shaw And accumulated 0.02% or 366,996 shares.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $273.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,423 shares to 7,350 shares, valued at $812,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,576 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Exelon (EXC) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DTE Energy (DTE) to Raise Generation Capacity in Michigan – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ONEOK (OKE) to Post Q1 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Avista Corporation (AVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “These three overlooked stocks are undervalued, says Greenwich Wealth – MarketWatch” on September 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Amazon’s EV Van Order Means for Fuel Cells – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “AMZN Stock Poised to Break Outâ€“Or Break Downâ€“As It Coils Tighter – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon brings Prime to Brazil – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 900 shares. Graybill Bartz & Assoc holds 0.18% or 135 shares in its portfolio. Family Mgmt holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,805 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd holds 705 shares. United Kingdom-based Lmr Prtn Llp has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boys Arnold & owns 1,307 shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 0.07% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd stated it has 1,810 shares. Uss Invest Management invested in 2.82% or 140,061 shares. Alberta Invest Mgmt accumulated 35,250 shares. Valicenti Advisory has 9,064 shares for 8.37% of their portfolio. Pictet Bankshares Trust owns 3,507 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Botty Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 6.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Com has 103 shares. 119 were reported by Smith And Howard Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company.