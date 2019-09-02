Cim Investment Mangement Increases Holding in Amgen (AMGN); Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Cut Position in First Amern Finl (FAF) by $736,680 as Share Value Rose

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (FAF) by 31.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 13,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 29,257 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 42,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in First Amern Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $58.45. About 649,832 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 69.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 2,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 5,833 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 3,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.62M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN CHIEF FINL OFFICER DAVID MELINE SPEAKS ON CONF. CALL; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of

Analysts await First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.3 per share. FAF’s profit will be $156.19 million for 10.44 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by First American Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.39% negative EPS growth.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 15,226 shares to 56,276 shares, valued at $14.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 10,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Tr (NYSE:FR) by 8,828 shares to 8,672 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,131 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).