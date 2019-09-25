Cim Investment Mangement Increased Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Dalton Investments Decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding by $1.01 Million as Share Value Declined

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 25,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 93,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.65 million, down from 118,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $44.7. About 3.70M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 36,801 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93 million, up from 31,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $138.13. About 10.97 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “GlobalFoundries sues its largest competitor for patent infringement – Albany Business Review” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sarah Ketterer’s Favorite Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “5 Companies Growing Earnings – GuruFocus.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Semiconductor Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.: The Storm Is Finally Over – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $273.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 3,088 shares to 203,453 shares, valued at $59.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rite Aid Corp by 225,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,548 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cannell Peter B And reported 922,780 shares stake. Northern Tru invested in 96.57M shares or 3.07% of the stock. Crystal Rock Cap Mngmt invested 2.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trillium Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 467,742 shares. Monarch Capital Mgmt holds 3.32% or 69,298 shares. Sather Group Incorporated Inc reported 148,353 shares. Congress Asset Ma reported 730,554 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Armstrong Henry H Assoc invested in 917,996 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Commerce Ltd Liability Co owns 577,676 shares. Windsor Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whale Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 976,342 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 489,033 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy And Assocs accumulated 202,106 shares. Aperio Grp Lc owns 5.61M shares for 3.07% of their portfolio. Gould Asset Ltd Liability Ca owns 10,508 shares.