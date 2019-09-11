Cim Investment Mangement Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.35 Million; Renaissance Investment Group Has Cut Position in Blackrock (BLK) by $467,992 as Market Valuation Declined

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 757 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,665 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 1,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 2.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC 002045.SZ SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY OFFICIAL NOTICE FROM AMAZON.COM TO RECALL ITS PORTABLE CHARGES, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS; 07/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is able to get to the bottom of any customer issue by sending Amazon executives one punctuation mark. via @CNBCMakeIt; 18/05/2018 – Netgem launches SoundBox HD: New Smart Soundbar With Amazon Prime Video and Alexa Voice Control; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPNAY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON ISN’T ON A `LEVEL PLAYING FIELD’

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 1,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 3,934 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 5,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $432.83. About 557,848 shares traded or 1.74% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 13/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Future Dividend Policy; 07/05/2018 – Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock’s Larry Fink; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – AUM AT QTR-END WERE $6.32 TRILLION VS. $5.42 TRILLION LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Tender Offer; 09/04/2018 – RUPERT HARRISON, BLACKROCK CHIEF MACRO STRATEGIST, TO BLOOMBERG; 09/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Rieder Says Jobs Report Good for Risk Assets on Wages (Video); 09/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns BlackRock European CLO V Designated Activity Company Final Ratings; 09/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS HOLDING IN TELENET TO 4.97% AS OF MARCH 7; 10/05/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 17/05/2018 – BlackRock Releases Municipal Closed-End Fund Conference Call Replay Information

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.08 EPS, down 5.85% or $0.44 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 15.28 P/E if the $7.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.45% EPS growth.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.08 EPS, down 5.85% or $0.44 from last year's $7.52 per share. BLK's profit will be $1.09 billion for 15.28 P/E if the $7.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $245.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 3,271 shares to 206,541 shares, valued at $58.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 4,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,403 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.