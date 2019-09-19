Cim Investment Mangement Increased Digital Realy Trust (DLR) Stake; As Fedex (FDX) Share Price Declined, Vantage Investment Partners Boosted by $4.02 Million Its Position

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Digital Realy Trust Inc (DLR) by 207.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 5,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 8,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, up from 2,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Digital Realy Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $125.3. About 1.55 million shares traded or 45.16% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 544.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.76M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 12.92% or $22.39 during the last trading session, reaching $150.91. About 22.78M shares traded or 824.37% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: A fifth explosion is likely connected to the #AustinBombings, officials say. A package destine; 20/03/2018 – CKNW: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning, injuri…; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds had video of bomber long before FedEx store footage; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40, EST. $13.67; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 21/03/2018 – FDX: BREAKING: APD, FBI arresting suspect in Austin bombing. Suspect donated device, shots were fired. #AustinBomber #austinPD – ! $FDX

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) ROE Of 3.0%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “FedEx to Report Q1 Earnings: Whatâ€™s the Outlook for FDX Stock? – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “FedEx (FDX) PT Cut to to $120 at Morgan Stanley on a Miss That May Be Higher Than Buyside Expectations – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $874.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) by 11,479 shares to 58,651 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 16,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,642 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regal Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 2,276 shares. Amg National Bank & Trust owns 8,319 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus owns 45,380 shares. Burns J W & Co Ny has invested 0.49% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Axa holds 0.12% or 186,811 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt invested in 0.66% or 1.80 million shares. D E Shaw reported 0.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Washington Bancshares holds 31,723 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wellington Shields Ltd Llc holds 1,800 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 31,606 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 46,232 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department stated it has 5,335 shares. First Republic Inc accumulated 0.07% or 83,300 shares. Fiduciary has 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kao Data Announces Paul Finch as Interim CEO as it Enters Next Phase of Data Centre Expansion at its North East London Campus – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Artificial Intelligence Stocks for Any Investor – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Digital Realty Trust: This 5.85% Preferred Stock IPO Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on March 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Realty Trust: A Technology Stock Every Dividend Investor Must Buy – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Ltd reported 166,030 shares. 1,934 were reported by Motco. First Personal Fin reported 10 shares. Principal Grp Inc has invested 0.16% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Lpl Fincl Ltd Company invested 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Forward Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Sei Investments Comm has 238,630 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.32% or 21,868 shares. Iowa Bancorporation stated it has 27,268 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 849,737 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 1.09M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Axa accumulated 0% or 1,799 shares. Washington Tru State Bank has 32,403 shares. 8,715 are held by Rampart Mgmt Ltd. Novare Cap Limited Liability reported 44,121 shares.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $273.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rite Aid Corp by 225,908 shares to 11,548 shares, valued at $92,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 3,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,453 shares, and cut its stake in American Int’l Grp Inc (NYSE:AIG).