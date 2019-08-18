Cim Investment Mangement Holds Holding in Amgen (AMGN); As American Tower New (AMT) Valuation Rose, Personal Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 5,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 255,222 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.29M, down from 260,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.68 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 69.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 2,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 5,833 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 3,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 3.00M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 2,487 shares to 1,977 shares, valued at $391,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 4,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,403 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 230,233 shares to 2.89 million shares, valued at $134.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 58,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).