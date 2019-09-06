Cim Investment Mangement Holding in Amgen (AMGN) Raised by $452,466; West Oak Capital Decreased Its Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Share Value Declined

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 69.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 2,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 5,833 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 3,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $207.65. About 1.63M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Amgen’s Repatha Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $78.99. About 13.48 million shares traded or 21.00% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $5.2 BLN VS $6.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HAVE OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SEVERANCE PACKAGES TO REDUCE THE IMPACT OF THIS TRANSITION – SPOKESPERSON; 30/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc’s board of; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ALL 10 OF QUALCOMM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES HAVE BEEN RE-ELECTED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 13/03/2018 – Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 04/05/2018 – New Qualcomm Venture Will Compete With China’s Spreadtrum, Owned By Tsinghua Unigroup; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm: Move at Request of China Ministry of Commerce

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Amgen Stock is Outperforming Its Industry Of Late – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Scratching Its Acquisition Itch Is Costing Amgen $2 Billion – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen to Buy Celgene’s Otezla: 5 ETF Drugs – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: REGN Wins Against AMGN, VRTX to Acquire Semma & More – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen (AMGN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 3,271 shares to 206,541 shares, valued at $58.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,121 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Annex Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.29% stake. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 55,636 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd owns 3,575 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 514 are held by Shine Investment Advisory Ser. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 39,196 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 75,700 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associate holds 2,971 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 1,261 shares. Harvest Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 1,156 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Renaissance Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 5,851 shares in its portfolio. City Co reported 18,096 shares. 2,699 are held by Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Contravisory Investment holds 0.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 259 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “9 Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DVY, F, QCOM, OKE: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: PCTY, QCOM, LL – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.