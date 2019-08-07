Cim Investment Mangement Has Upped Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding by $458,590; As Columbia Sportsw (COLM) Market Valuation Rose, Marshall Wace Llp Has Upped Position by $9.25 Million

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 172.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 1,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,995 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $273.51. About 1.65M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Columbia Sportsw (COLM) by 48.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 88,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The hedge fund held 271,761 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.31M, up from 182,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Columbia Sportsw for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $98.79. About 109,548 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.01 TO $3.11; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR TO BUY REMAINING 40% STAKE IN SHANGHAI JV; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO.: INTENTION TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR INTENDS TO BUY REST OF CHINA JV FROM SWIRE; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 FINL OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Corporate Communications Team; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.01-EPS $3.11

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $4.88 million activity. 7,706 shares were sold by GEORGE EDWARD S, worth $811,596. $2.16 million worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) shares were sold by Boyle Joseph P. Another trade for 17,605 shares valued at $1.83 million was sold by Bragdon Peter J. The insider Cusick Thomas B. sold 22,115 shares worth $2.37 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COLM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorp invested in 56,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thompson Rubinstein Management Or holds 2,283 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 6,010 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 355,321 shares. Texas-based Highland Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0.16% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,285 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 77,962 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 2,938 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,200 were reported by Coldstream Cap Mngmt. 90,896 are owned by Bluemountain Ltd Liability. Moreover, Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta invested in 8,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Of Vermont holds 30 shares. Moody Bancorp Division reported 0.23% stake. Prudential Plc holds 0.02% or 65,725 shares.

More notable recent Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Columbia Sportswear Company’s (NASDAQ:COLM) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Columbia Sportswear And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Things You Need to Know Ahead of Carter’s (CRI) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Columbia Sportswear (COLM) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 200,275 shares to 28,146 shares, valued at $409,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in April 19 Puts On Fxe Us At 108 American (Put) by 14,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI).

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Tr (NYSE:FR) by 8,828 shares to 8,672 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,984 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Southwest (LUV) Q2 Earnings Beat, Q3 & 2019 Cost View Dull – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HSBC Plans to Lay Off 4,000 Employees Globally to Cut Costs – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Costco’s Charts Remain Ultra Bullish – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like Costco Wholesale Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:COST) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Buy on the Trade War Dip – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.