Cim Investment Mangement Has Upped Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stake By $931,000; Caxton Increased Its Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Position

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased Adobe Systems (ADBE) stake by 110.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cim Investment Mangement Inc acquired 3,500 shares as Adobe Systems (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 6,665 shares with $1.78M value, up from 3,165 last quarter. Adobe Systems now has $138.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.09% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $286.21. About 2.16M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Caxton Corp increased Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) stake by 962.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caxton Corp acquired 724,697 shares as Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC)’s stock rose 0.31%. The Caxton Corp holds 800,000 shares with $6.00M value, up from 75,303 last quarter. Alcentra Cap Corp now has $107.00 million valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 10,279 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, February 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 15. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 55,314 are held by Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd stated it has 0.13% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 175 are owned by City Com. Bowen Hanes & invested 1.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Balyasny Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 50,014 shares. 714,000 are held by Tiger Global Management Ltd Com. Cls Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Renaissance Ltd Liability has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,392 are held by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Co. Element Cap Management Lc invested in 8,808 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Penobscot Inv Co reported 8,395 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt Co (Operating As Southport Management) stated it has 2,349 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,461 shares.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 1,461 shares to 1,451 valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 5,823 shares and now owns 19,219 shares. Aptiv Plc was reduced too.