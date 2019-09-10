Cim Investment Mangement Has Trimmed Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $835,176 as Share Value Declined; Sadoff Investment Management Cut Masco (MAS) Position by $410,475

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 59.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 2,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 3,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $9.16 during the last trading session, reaching $285.18. About 10.27 million shares traded or 47.33% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/03/2018 – The second season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” garnered higher search interest than every season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in the U.S., according to UBS research; 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix shoots in Brooklyn with `Pitch Perfect’ star; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total International Streaming Memberships 68.3M; 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban; 12/04/2018 – Netflix plans to release 80 original films in 2018 to its 109 million streaming customers around the world; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc analyzed 10,525 shares as the company's stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 842,266 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.11M, down from 852,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $11.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.29. About 1.94M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.



Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,559 shares to 5,964 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $465.40M for 67.90 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $200.51 million for 14.89 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

