Cim Investment Mangement Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $465,840; Towle & Co Boosted Huntsman (HUN) Position

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 5,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 19,219 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 25,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65 million shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85

Towle & Co increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 28,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.92M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 3.10M shares traded or 24.44% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 14/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2018 Common Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280517 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE YEAR $1.2 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2023; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S BOARD OKS RISE TO SHR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION UP TO; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY POLYURETH; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CEO PETER HUNTSMAN SPEAKS IN SALT LAKE CITY INTERVIEW

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.59% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alethea Capital has 4,500 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Acropolis Investment Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,446 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Sterling Glob Strategies Limited Co has 2.22% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pacific Glob Management Com reported 25,444 shares. Murphy Cap Management holds 1.45% or 117,800 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Bankshares has 1.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Viking Fund Mgmt Limited has 1.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Duff Phelps Inv Communications owns 45,625 shares. M Kraus And has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). North Amer Corp owns 0.36% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 26,839 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 2.95M shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.4% or 93,049 shares in its portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Llc accumulated 55,554 shares or 1.7% of the stock. The California-based Weatherly Asset Management Lp has invested 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,500 shares to 6,665 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN).

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like Huntsman Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HUN) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Westwater Resources and NCS Multistage among Energy/Materials gainers; Sanchez Midstream Partners and Rayonier Advanced Materials among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Huntsman (HUN) to Acquire Remaining 50% Interest in Sasol-Huntsman Joint Venture – StreetInsider.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Huntsman Corp (HUN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.