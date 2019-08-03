Cim Investment Mangement Has Trimmed Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Stake; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Lifted Its Ppg Inds (PPG) Position

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) stake by 34.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company acquired 11,278 shares as Ppg Inds Inc (PPG)’s stock rose 1.66%. The State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company holds 44,089 shares with $4.98M value, up from 32,811 last quarter. Ppg Inds Inc now has $26.98B valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.17. About 1.09 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – HOOPER CURRENTLY SERVES AS A DIRECTOR OF PPG INDUSTRIES; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – COMMITMENT REMAINS TO DEPLOY AT LEAST $2.4 BLN ON ACQUISITIONS AND SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS EMPLOYEES MADE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/05/2018 – PPG Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing and Internal Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 27/04/2018 – PPG APPROVES BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN; 10/05/2018 – PPG:ERRORS WOULD RESULT IN NET DECREASE IN INCOME FROM CONT OPS; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries: Details of Price Increases Will Be Communicated Directly to Customers

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) stake by 50.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,413 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 4,403 shares with $564,000 value, down from 8,816 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp now has $56.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $135.23. About 1.43 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt has 0.01% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 35,297 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 3,011 shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 10,530 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 380,428 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.1% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 19,968 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 115,000 shares. Boys Arnold & Com reported 1,785 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Godsey And Gibb Associates, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,402 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt reported 8,000 shares. Btr Inc accumulated 0.06% or 2,797 shares. Cibc Ww Inc reported 8,724 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 16,933 shares. L & S Advsr Inc reported 0.04% stake. Brinker Capital reported 0.09% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Among 4 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPG Industries had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. Buckingham Research maintained PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) on Monday, April 22 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, March 22 by JP Morgan. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) rating on Friday, April 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $125 target.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPG to acquire Dexmet Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPG declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Introduces PPG AQUAPON WB EP Ultra-Low VOC Epoxy Coating – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Michael H. McGarry Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Industries Inc (PPG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office owns 136 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.1% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). National Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.15% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Martin Currie accumulated 129,689 shares. 6,741 were accumulated by Cibc Savings Bank Usa. Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Company stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Colony Group Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 136,307 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.08% stake. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,443 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 3,078 shares. Kcm Inv Limited Liability invested in 1.35% or 163,352 shares. Gofen Glossberg Il invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Rhode Island-based Rex Cap Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.32% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 4.91 million shares or 1.56% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Crown Castle Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Crown Castle International Crushed Its Second-Quarter Earnings Guidance – Motley Fool” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Corning, DexCom, Lam Research, On Deck, Qualcomm, Spotify, Western Digital, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Air Products, Crown Castle – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Crown Castle Intl had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $13800 target. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 1. Morgan Stanley maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $129 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 12.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 2,394 shares to 5,833 valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 1,895 shares and now owns 2,995 shares. Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.