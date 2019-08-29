Cim Investment Mangement Has Raised Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Position; Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Share Price Declined While Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Upped Holding

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 172.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 1,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,995 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $296.07. About 1.71M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by 40.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 48,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $29.28. About 325,869 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa®, First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 08/05/2018 – Portola at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 24/04/2018 – DoJ CA Northern: Portola Valley Resident Sentenced In Bank Fraud Scheme; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Legal Veteran John Moriarty as Executive Vice President and General Counsel; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100 Million Milestone Payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa®; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO INTENDS TO APPEAL OPINION AND SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION BY CHMP; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at lrvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O SAYS STUDY IS SCHEDULED TO BE INITIATED IN 2019 AND BE REPORTED IN 2023; 22/04/2018 – DJ Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTLA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S R Schill Associate, a Washington-based fund reported 2,126 shares. Field Main Natl Bank holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,011 shares. Fincl Counselors stated it has 62,480 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fifth Third Bank reported 86,816 shares stake. Amer Natl Bank owns 25,551 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. 22,800 were reported by Pennsylvania Tru. 1.74M are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc. 144,000 are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mcf Limited Liability reported 25 shares. Dubuque Bancshares & Tru owns 1.06% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 27,107 shares. Michael Susan Dell Foundation holds 5.56% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 23,782 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt holds 0% or 198 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company invested 0.48% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 72 were reported by Nuwave Investment Management Lc.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Tr (NYSE:FR) by 8,828 shares to 8,672 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,121 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 305 shares to 18,966 shares, valued at $33.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,300 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).