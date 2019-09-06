Cim Investment Mangement Has Raised By $1.35 Million Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 39.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cim Investment Mangement Inc acquired 757 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 2,665 shares with $4.75 million value, up from 1,908 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $908.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1835.68. About 133,041 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Expands Prime Benefit at Whole Foods Market to 12 Additional States and all Whole Foods Market 365 Stores; 12/03/2018 – Hop-on expands Online Stores, Amazon, NaturallyCedar.com and Shop CBD Online; 05/05/2018 – For example, a middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times Amazon’s median employee salary; 07/05/2018 – Amazon approach to UK grocery chain Waitrose last year failed, sources say; 12/04/2018 – Amazon’s Rivals Fear They Will Lose Out on Pentagon’s Cloud-Computing Contract; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1830 FROM $1760; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMAZON.COM IN TALKS WITH AIRLINE AZUL FOR SHIPPING OF GOODS IN BRAZIL

Among 2 analysts covering TopBuild (NYSE:BLD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TopBuild has $9000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is -4.29% below currents $91.42 stock price. TopBuild had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was downgraded by Nomura. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. See TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Zelman Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

More notable recent TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "At US$90.97, Is TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance" on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "7 Industrial Stocks to Buy for a Strong U.S. Economy – Yahoo Finance" published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Here's What TopBuild Corp.'s (NYSE:BLD) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance" on July 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $91.42. About 247,576 shares traded. TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has risen 8.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BLD News: 01/05/2018 – TopBuild Completes Acquisition Of USI; 09/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS TOPBUILD CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’; 09/04/2018 – TOPBUILD REAFFIRMING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – TOPBUILD CORP BLD.N FY2018 REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – TOPBUILD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 73C, EST. 66C; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates TopBuild Corp ‘BB’, Otlk Stable; Notes Rated ‘BB-‘; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 30/04/2018 – TopBuild: Tina Doinkowski, Nancy Taylor Named to Board; 16/04/2018 – TopBuild Gets Antitrust OK for USI Acquisition

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Installation and Distribution. It has a 18.69 P/E ratio. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 1,867 shares to 1,984 valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) stake by 4,413 shares and now owns 4,403 shares. Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf (EFA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 673,793 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Summit Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vulcan Value Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 5.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 310,602 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 10,751 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel reported 17,659 shares stake. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ws Mngmt Lllp stated it has 5,278 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited has 3,315 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Kistler holds 0.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 748 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 11,584 shares. Diligent reported 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blue Chip Prtnrs reported 0.2% stake. Bluestein R H And Co reported 53,249 shares. Fdx Inc owns 4,867 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.

