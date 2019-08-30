Cim Investment Mangement Has Raised Blackrock (BLK) Holding; GENOIL ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (GNOLF) Shorts Increased By 54.29%

GENOIL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GNOLF) had an increase of 54.29% in short interest. GNOLF’s SI was 54,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 54.29% from 35,000 shares previously. With 143,100 avg volume, 0 days are for GENOIL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GNOLF)’s short sellers to cover GNOLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0234 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 127.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cim Investment Mangement Inc acquired 933 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 1,662 shares with $710,000 value, up from 729 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $66.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $424.83. About 30,079 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 16/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Is Now a Billionaire (Video); 04/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Peter Hayes Is a Little Bit Cautious on High-Yield (Video); 01/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT HOLDS 0.59 SHORT POSITION IN BINCKBANK; 21/05/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S ROSENBERG SAYS MONEY MARKET FUNDS HAVE GENERALLY MAINTAINED “DEFENSIVE POSTURE” ON DURATION AS FED NORMALIZES POLICY; 22/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Correction : Portfolio Update; 14/05/2018 – SOK MARKETLER IPO TOP BUYERS INCL. EBRD, GENESIS, BLACKROCK; 01/05/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK: STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – BLACKROCK CHIEF EQUITY STRATEGIST KATE MOORE ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

Genoil Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides hydroconversion fixed bed technology solutions to the upstream and downstream gas and oil industry in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.46 million. The firm specializes in heavy oil upgrading, oily water separation, process system optimization, development, engineering, design and equipment supply, installation, start up, and commissioning of services to oil production, refining, marine, and related markets. It currently has negative earnings. It creates and develops the Genoil Hydroconversion Upgrader, a catalytic hydroconversion technology that upgrades and enhances the yields from high sulphur, acidic, heavy crude, bitumen, and refinery residues.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased Aptiv Plc stake by 12,598 shares to 4,194 valued at $333,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Class A stake by 2,487 shares and now owns 1,977 shares. Monster Beverage Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 620 shares. Moreover, Lumina Fund Limited Liability Corp has 0.62% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 2,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.06% or 326,397 shares. Park Natl Oh invested in 0.42% or 17,674 shares. Eagle Ridge Mngmt holds 1.53% or 24,364 shares in its portfolio. Tctc Limited Liability Company reported 979 shares. Howard Management owns 29,315 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc has 0.04% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 1,328 were reported by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 0.01% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs holds 0.12% or 2,000 shares. Hilltop holds 0.04% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 480 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 507 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Blackrock reported 7.55 million shares.