Cim Investment Mangement Has Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $356,425; Markel (MKL) Stock Price Rose While Wills Financial Group Has Lifted Holding by $2.26 Million

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 205.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 2,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 3,378 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 1,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $22.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1124. About 25,407 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 86.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 6,725 shares as the company's stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 14,543 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 7,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94M shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,454 shares to 43,405 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $398,556 activity. Connell K Bruce bought 200 shares worth $193,756.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Markel Corporation’s (NYSE:MKL) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) and Encourages Markel Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Markel Corporation’s (MKL) Management on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Markel Q4 marred by writedown, accounting standard – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.