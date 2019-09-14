Cim Investment Mangement Has Cut Its American Int’l Grp (AIG) Stake by $411,916; Twitter (Put) (TWTR) Shareholder Hap Trading Upped Position by $1.15 Million

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in American Int’l Grp Inc (AIG) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 7,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 8,493 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $453,000, down from 16,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in American Int’l Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $57.29. About 3.19M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (Put) (TWTR) by 1250.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 287,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 310,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 7.49M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 14/03/2018 – This week, CNBC reported that Twitter is working on a camera-first feature that could threaten Snap, and Twitter chief financial officer Ned Segal told CNBC that Twitter was creating a subscription product for businesses; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Roseanne blames Ambien for racist tweet; 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $273.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,718 shares to 36,801 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 9,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caxton Associates Lp holds 0.96% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 149,100 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt Comm has 16,173 shares. 64,920 were reported by Mcclain Value Limited Co. Oakworth Capital reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Morgan Stanley reported 3.27 million shares. Mufg Americas Corp invested in 130,283 shares. 2,419 are owned by Motco. South Texas Money Limited has invested 2.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Geode Ltd Liability Co owns 0.14% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 11.22M shares. Duncker Streett owns 800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0.52% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.24% or 956,618 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt reported 179,766 shares. Adage Cap Prns Group Llc holds 0.13% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 948,121 shares. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 33,300 shares.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40M for 13.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Private Wealth Advsrs has 0.35% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 28,525 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. 19,251 are held by Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability Co. Synovus Fincl has 18,455 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 28.39M shares. State Street holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 32.50 million shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 104,139 shares. 14,059 were reported by Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. American Assets Investment Limited Com accumulated 45,000 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 99,242 shares. 17,337 were reported by Ls Invest Advsr Lc. Eagle Glob Advsrs Llc accumulated 468,731 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System reported 138,878 shares. United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 25,925 shares.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc by 798,723 shares to 27,377 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 424,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,198 shares, and cut its stake in Medicines Co (Call) (NASDAQ:MDCO).

